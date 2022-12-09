SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler

A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise in has been reunited with its handler. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) – A K-9 bloodhound that went missing during a training exercise has been reunited with its handler.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Gunner jerked away from his handler and ran into the woods around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Gunner is part of a law enforcement agency in Virginia that was in South Carolina for a training seminar.

Several agencies worked together to help find the missing K-9 that has helped his department in a lot of ways, the sheriff’s office said.

After missing for 25 hours, authorities said Gunner was found Thursday – cold, wet, hungry and tired but in great health.

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler, he jumped into his arms for a big hug.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. Some of the nation’s leading health...
Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter
In November, Dorian Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was...
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting...
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting