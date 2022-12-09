House fire displaces family, 5 dogs rescued

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family is without a home after a Friday afternoon fire in the Burton area.

The Burton Fire District, along with other agencies, responded to Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m.

At the scene, the family, who had already escaped the home, told firefighters that the dogs were still inside.

Firefighters entered the home and found a heavy fire in a rear room. As some firefighters attacked the flames, another team searched the home for the dogs.

In all, five dogs were removed, two of which were unconscious and had to be revived on the front lawn.

Within 15 minutes, the fire district says they got the fire under control, and it was extinguished a short time later. However, the home had already sustained damage.

“While the fire was confined to the rear of the home, the home still sustained heavy heat and smoke damages, displacing the family,” the fire district stated in a news release.

No injuries were reported by the family. The dogs were taken to the vet by the family for further treatment.

The Red Cross was notified to assist, according to the news release.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

