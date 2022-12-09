SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 besides Trump

The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues as he grapples with two federal probes. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS, WZTV, WLUK, DEPT OF JUSTICE, NPR)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sources close to the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection said members are considering making at least four criminal referrals in addition to former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

The list is said to include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

Two former Trump legal advisers, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, are also said to be in consideration for criminal referrals.

One committee member has said that anyone who engaged in criminal action needs to be held accountable.

If the Department of Justice moves ahead with the committee’s recommendations, the charges would be related to the attempt to overthrow a presidential election and bypass the Constitution.

Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the committee could make a final decision on criminal referrals when it meets virtually on Sunday.

The select committee plans to submit its final report on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Faith-based nonprofit opening doors to new facility
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Smoaks house explosion victim’s family shares survivor’s story
VIDEO: Police: Student faces charges after bringing stolen gun to Summerville High School
VIDEO: Police: Student faces charges after bringing stolen gun to Summerville High School