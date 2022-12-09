Judge to hear pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge hears pending motions.

Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m. and has said Murdaugh himself must be present for the hearing.

A recent defense motion sought an order stating that Murdaugh will not have to be shackled during such hearings leading up to his trial, which is set to begin in January. That motion requested he not have to wear shackles during courtroom proceedings “in which news media are present with video cameras.”

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The motion cites U.S. Supreme Court cases that have forbidden shackling criminal defendants during a trial without “a special need” because shackling is “an inherently prejudicial practice” and “should be permitted only where justified by an essential state interest specific to each trial.”

“There is no specific, special need to shackle Mr. Murdaugh in the courtroom,” the motion states. “He has not -- and is not alleged to have -- engaged in any behavior suggesting he is a threat to the courtroom or will somehow escape from it.”

The state’s short response stated it would “leave matters of security in the sound judgment of this court as informed by the police officers responsible for safety in the courtroom.”

A second motion, filed this week, seeks a “bill of particulars” from prosecutors about the alleged motive they intend to claim that Murdaugh would have had in the killings. Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin asked for “sufficient particularity to allow the defense to identify relevant inculpatory or exculpatory evidence in advance of trial,” court documents state.

The defense team argues the state should provide the information to “avoid unnecessarily extending the trial by weeks.” They based the suggestion on the extensive amounts of documents related to the financial crimes. But, they said, the murder indictment “provides no clarity whatsoever as to how these millions of pages are relevant to the murders” and said the amount of evidence “demands some guidance from the state as to relevance.”

The state, on the other hand, argues that the financial crimes are at the center of the murders.

In a 23-page answer, the state said on Thursday the court should not only deny the defense request but instead grant the motion to admit details of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes, for which they say he faces 90 charges from 18 state grand jury indictments.

“Demonstrating that fact, Murdaugh — within just over 30 seconds of beginning to speak to the first officer to arrive at the crime scene on June 7, 2021 — suggested to law enforcement the killer’s motive stemmed from the February 2019 boat wreck that resulted in the tragic death of Mallory Beach,” the document states. “In fact, Murdaugh expressed certainty and stated he knew ‘that’s what it is’ [the boat case] to the responding officer. Thus, based on his own statements, Murdaugh placed motive into issue from the outset of law enforcement’s investigation into the killings, and he tried to tie that motive to events that had occurred more than two years earlier.”

Prosecutors state that based on evidence uncovered since the killings, Murdaugh was the “only individual with a true motive to kill his wife and son.”

The state argues Murdaugh used the murders as a means to buy more time to cover his tracks and deflect looming financial and personal ruin.

They also point out, the same day Murdaugh was shot in the head in a reported suicide-for-hire plot he met with a client he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from.

During a similar motions hearing held last Friday, the defense and prosecution agreed on a jury questionnaire that potential jurors will fill out before jury selection begins.

This week’s hearing will be the fourth pre-trial hearing since Murdaugh was indicted in the killings.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.