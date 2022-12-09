Man charged with attempting to intimidate witness in upcoming murder trial

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is in custody after police say he fired 47 shots at a murder witness he followed home.

Josiah Limehouse, 19, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into dwelling and witness intimidation in connection to the Nov. 10 incident.

Affidavits state Limehouse followed a man home on Johnny Reb Drive and opened fire, hitting several cars and homes.

No one was hurt in the gunfire, however officers found blood on one of the vehicles.

Authorities estimate there was over $14,000 in damage to the home and cars.

Officers say Limehouse was trying to keep the victim from testifying in an upcoming homicide trial.

