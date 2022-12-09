SC Lottery
Nonprofits awarded $1.2 million to reduce gun violence in North Charleston

Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like mentorship programs, feeding the community and more.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is awarding $1.2 million in grants to 12 local nonprofits with the intent of reducing gun violence in the community.

This new program is called Gun Violence Reduction Grants. Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like mentorship programs, feeding the community and more.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he wants to see success stories from these nonprofits to bring this grant money back in the budget next year.

Although these nonprofits say they are thankful for the money, some are questioning if their requirements are set to the same standards as previous programs. For example, these 12 organizations had to sign an agreement before they accepted the money, but they say other nonprofits from previous programs did not have to do that.

“Is this micro-management of us because of who we are, where we come from, as opposed to just giving us the funds?” Thomas Dixon, a pastor involved in nonprofits, said. “Of course, with accountability, reporting on it, that’s not a problem. But if there’s anything different than what they’ve done to other nonprofits or for other nonprofits, then we need to make the playing field level.”

The city says some members of council and leaders of nonprofits are getting together next week to settle any disparities and to clarify what kind of requirements will be given to who and what in the future.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

