SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking $150,000 in Powerball winnings.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking $150,000 in Powerball winnings.

“I’m grateful for what I got,” the man said.

Lottery officials said the man purchased the ticket at the Stop N Go Express on Wichman Street back on Oct. 31.

The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The man also paid an extra dollar for the PowerPlay and tripled a $50,000 win into $150,000.

“I paid off my car,” he said.

For selling the ticket, Stop N Go Express in Walterboro received a commission of $1,500.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

Senator Lindsey Graham praised the passing of the NDAA at an event in Charleston Friday...
Graham praises passing of National Defense Authorization Act
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a home...
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire