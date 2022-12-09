One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking $150,000 in Powerball winnings.

“I’m grateful for what I got,” the man said.

Lottery officials said the man purchased the ticket at the Stop N Go Express on Wichman Street back on Oct. 31.

The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The man also paid an extra dollar for the PowerPlay and tripled a $50,000 win into $150,000.

“I paid off my car,” he said.

For selling the ticket, Stop N Go Express in Walterboro received a commission of $1,500.

