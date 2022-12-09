SC Lottery
Police: Student faces charges after bringing stolen gun to Summerville High School

Summerville Police say a student is in custody after they brought a stolen gun to the high school on Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a student is in custody after they brought a stolen gun to the high school on Thursday.

Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The school’s resource officers and a Dorchester District Two security staff member located the student armed with an unloaded gun, Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

Police say a brief struggle ensued and the student was taken into custody.

Hirsch says the student’s gun was reported stolen from Dorchester County.

The student faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Parents were notified of the incident at 3:54 p.m.

Below is a statement on the incident from Dorchester District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins:

Today we had an unfortunate situation where a student brought an unloaded firearm to Summerville High School. On the one hand, we are grateful that we could de-escalate this event with little to no disruption to our school operations. However, this continues to be a nationwide trend that we will not tolerate in Dorchester School District Two. We feel confident in our protocols and the relationships and support we have with our local law enforcement agencies. We are blessed to have School Resource Officers in each of our buildings and a dedicated district Director of Safety all working together with the same goal of ensuring schools remain a safe haven for our students and staff. Our strong relationships with families, staff, and community partners are essential as we all work towards the same goal and that is to ensure our students have access to the best and safest academic learning environment possible. As a community, we must work together to ensure we are mitigating risk at the highest level. Our families must also understand that if a child places our staff and students in danger we will impart consequences accordingly and with the greatest severity allowable under our board policy. We must send the message that these actions will not be tolerated in our schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

