Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found in Virginia, and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder.
By Steven Ardary, Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Johnson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found in Virginia, and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder.

In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates, including that Aspen Jeter was found safe.

Ravenell also said that 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter, Aspen’s father, is in custody. Two warrants were issued Friday morning for Antar’s arrest, one in connection to the murder of Crystal Jumper, Aspen’s mother.

Aspen went missing from a home in Orangeburg where she lived with her mother, who was found dead on Thanksgiving Day. Jumper’s death was ruled a homicide because of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Aspen and her father remained missing until investigators saw Antar make transactions on Thursday in Danville, Virginia. The next day, authorities in Danville spotted a blue 2015 Mazda in a hospital parking lot. Investigators said it was the same vehicle that was stolen from Jumper’s home.

Antar was taken into custody. He was issued a second arrest warrant in connection to the reportedly stolen blue 2015 Mazda.

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed any possible motives in this case. Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.

“So there are some things that we still can’t release at this time. We won’t release at this time, but one of the main things, and I should have done this earlier, is that this pretty girl is back,” Ravenell said, pointing to a picture of Aspen. “Safe. She’s safe. I have a team at this time right now en route to Danville, Virginia, to put eyes on her with the other authorities that are there and also to continue the investigation with Mr. Jeter.”

Family members on both Aspen’s father’s and mother’s sides will be helping raise her, according to the Jumper’s family attorney Justin Bamberg.

“The goal here is to a let’s get her back to South Carolina,” Bamberg said. “You know, five years old, and with her neurological disabilities, she probably doesn’t really comprehend what’s going on...Aspen will not become a ward of the state. We’re going to make sure that she’s with family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

