SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she has changed her party affiliation from Democratic to independent.

Sinema said the affiliation switch is a truer reflection of where she stands, as she “never really fit into a box of any political party.”

She announced the switch in interviews she gave to CNN and Politico on Thursday and an op-ed printed in the Arizona Republic on Friday.

Sinema said she informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, but she said this decision will not affect the operation of the divided Senate, where Democrats were expected to hold a 51-49 majority next year.

That number includes two other independents that caucus with the Democrats - Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

In her op-ed, Sinema said that the work she does for Arizonans and her stand on the issues will not change, including advocating for abortion and LGBT rights as well as securing the southern border.

And she pushed back against those she called “extreme partisans and ideologues,” who she said “believe they own this Senate seat. They don’t.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday...
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
After months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner has made it back to the United States.
RAW: Brittney Griner arrives in US
Apples are washed and inspected at the BelleHarvest packing and storage facility, Oct. 4, 2022...
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science