Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night.

An armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested the suspect shortly after, Lesley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

