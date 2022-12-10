Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night.

The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.

We also heard from the keynote speaker Coach Mike Singletary from the Chicago Bears, who is also a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He talks about his single mother who raised him.

“When I look back at that time. That conversation that my mom had with me that day. I don’t even know where that came from. I really don’t. But when she challenged me. To reach for something that I couldn’t even see. But I knew that,” Coach Singletary said.

The nonprofit helps with encouragement, education and support for single mothers.

They have programs that help with fitness, money, cooking, career -- life skills and more.

To learn more about how you can help Raising Up the Lowcountry, click here.

