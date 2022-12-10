SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

“Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to...
“Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night.(Live 5)
By Callista Brown
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night.

The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.

We also heard from the keynote speaker Coach Mike Singletary from the Chicago Bears, who is also a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He talks about his single mother who raised him.

“When I look back at that time. That conversation that my mom had with me that day. I don’t even know where that came from. I really don’t. But when she challenged me. To reach for something that I couldn’t even see. But I knew that,” Coach Singletary said.

The nonprofit helps with encouragement, education and support for single mothers.

They have programs that help with fitness, money, cooking, career -- life skills and more.

To learn more about how you can help Raising Up the Lowcountry, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
Scott Tunis was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of bomb or replica threat...
Mount Pleasant Police make arrest in bank robbery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle...
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
Crews have completed repairs at this Moore County, North Carolina energy facility after someone...
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

Latest News

People say this support group helps them get through the hard times, especially during the...
Survivors of Homicide Support Group holds 23rd annual holiday vigil
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Survivors of Homicide Support Group holds 23rd annual holiday vigil
The superintendent said district officials have been discussing plans for a new elementary...
DD2 enrollment above pre-pandemic levels, but some elementary schools struggling with capacity
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night.
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery