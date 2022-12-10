SC Lottery
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates

Thirty-three students received their white coats and 34 graduated from the PA program.

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony.

During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year.

They also celebrated the graduation of those who completed the entire clinical program.

Families and friends attended the event at the Lightsey Chapel Auditorium.

Joshua Gerber and Daniel Juarez are PA School Graduates who say they are proud of pursuing their passion and are looking forward to the work that awaits them.

“So really, the draw, the appeal to Charleston Southern University was the facilities here. They have, you know, a great building dedicated to PA school with lots of resources for us,” Gerber says.

“The great thing about the Charleston area is there are the big hospital systems, but there’s plenty of specialty clinics around the area. So many that we can do our own specialties at,” Juarez



