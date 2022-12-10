Cooler this weekend with a few showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south along with an area of high pressure to our north will keep us cloudy and much cooler this weekend. A few showers are possible today, especially this morning. We’ll dry through this afternoon and should remain rain-free for the rest of the day. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Sunday will be similar to today, in the mid to upper 50s. The pattern will change early next week as high pressure moves into the area. We will see more sunshine on Monday and Tuesday but it will be cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as another front approaches the area. Highs will remain near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy & Cool. Mainly Dry. High 57, Low 48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 58, Low 47.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible. High 58, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 60, Low 40.

