SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Cooler this weekend with a few showers!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south along with an area of high pressure to our north will keep us cloudy and much cooler this weekend. A few showers are possible today, especially this morning. We’ll dry through this afternoon and should remain rain-free for the rest of the day. Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area in the afternoon/evening. Highs on Sunday will be similar to today, in the mid to upper 50s. The pattern will change early next week as high pressure moves into the area. We will see more sunshine on Monday and Tuesday but it will be cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as another front approaches the area. Highs will remain near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy & Cool. Mainly Dry. High 57, Low 48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 58, Low 47.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible. High 58, Low 56.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 60, Low 40.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
Anthony and Tarnishia Jenkins, the son and daughter of Mr. Israel Jenkins, say they are glad...
Smoaks house explosion victim’s family shares survivor’s story
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night.
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a...
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast with Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh