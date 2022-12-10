Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/9)
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cane Bay 61, James Island 56
Goose Creek 54, West Ashley 46
Lucy Beckham 68, Wando 54
Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 29
North Charleston 46, Baptist Hill 43
Summerville 64, Carolina Forest 53
Ashley Ridge 51, Stratford 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Philip Simmons 54, Bishop England 43
North Charleston 48, Baptist Hill 32
James Island 42, Cane Bay 41
Porter-Gaud 56, Ben Lippen 46
Wando 49, Lucy Beckham 40
Summerville 52, Carolina Forest 34
