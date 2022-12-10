SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/9)

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cane Bay 61, James Island 56

Goose Creek 54, West Ashley 46

Lucy Beckham 68, Wando 54

Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 29

North Charleston 46, Baptist Hill 43

Summerville 64, Carolina Forest 53

Ashley Ridge 51, Stratford 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Philip Simmons 54, Bishop England 43

North Charleston 48, Baptist Hill 32

James Island 42, Cane Bay 41

Porter-Gaud 56, Ben Lippen 46

Wando 49, Lucy Beckham 40

Summerville 52, Carolina Forest 34

