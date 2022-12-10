N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the fifth year in a row, a holiday event hopes to keep children warm this winter and provide Christmas gifts for those that may not be able to afford one.

Lowcountry organizations partnered on Saturday to provide over 500 winter coats, toys and 118 bikes with helmets to kids during the holiday season.

Hosted by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and Good Time Gang, & Acts of Kindness, the event at North Charleston City Hall had hundreds of community members showing up hours before the event even started.

North Charleston Police Chief Reginald Burgess said this is the first year the event was held at city hall and shared why that is so important.

“That was awesome because there were times in the past when some of the community would not come to city hall, and now at city hall, you look at it, and people are not afraid,” Burgess said. “They don’t feel like they are intimidated, and they come out and spend Christmas day with us. That’s why we did it because we wanted people to not only enjoy Christmas but their relationship with us.”

The organizer of the event, Sherrika Myers, said although they were able to provide 118 bikes, over 400 children were on the list to receive one. To receive a bicycle, families have to make $25,000 or less, fill out a form and go through a qualification process.

Myers grew up in North Charleston and said that she is very excited to provide back to the community that she grew up in and provide items to kids in low-income areas.

“I saw tears; I saw smiles. I mean, just to be able to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, that’s all I needed today,” she said. “That’s a whole lot of Christmas cheer by itself.”

Some of the children, including Alyah H., that received bicycles say they are excited to spend Christmas break outside.

“This is my first bike without training wheels, and I can ride around with my neighbors and friends.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.