Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night.

A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived on scene, Taylor said.

Police said no weapon was used, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.