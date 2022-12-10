SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.(Georgetown County Detention Center/WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet man is in custody after an armed robbery at an ice cream shop on Pawleys Island.

Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Georgetown County deputies responded to Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, deputies secured the scene and spoke with the victim.

The victim told investigators that a man rushed her behind the store’s counter. He then pressed a sharp object against the victim as he walked her to the cash register, according to an incident report.

During this time, the man told the victim that he “had to do this” or that “they will kill me,” the incident report states.

Investigators say the man took all of the cash out of the register, and as he attempted to flee, the woman sprayed him with pepper spray.

The man’s vision was impaired, and he fell into a t-shirt rack before leaving the building. The victim followed the man out of the building and was later able to tell investigators the direction he went.

Todd was arrested and taken into custody.

He is currently booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night.
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
Anthony and Tarnishia Jenkins, the son and daughter of Mr. Israel Jenkins, say they are glad...
Smoaks house explosion victim’s family shares survivor’s story

Latest News

The quake occurred at 7:48 p.m., 4.6 miles east-southeast of Elgin.
Small earthquake reported near Elgin
In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that...
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg child found safe, father charged with mother’s murder
Thirty-three students received their white coats and 34 graduated from the PA program.
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
North Charleston police said a train derailed on McMillan Avenue near the Navy base Saturday...
Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road