Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Murrells Inlet man is in custody after an armed robbery at an ice cream shop on Pawleys Island.

Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery/robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Georgetown County deputies responded to Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m. Friday.

When they got there, deputies secured the scene and spoke with the victim.

The victim told investigators that a man rushed her behind the store’s counter. He then pressed a sharp object against the victim as he walked her to the cash register, according to an incident report.

During this time, the man told the victim that he “had to do this” or that “they will kill me,” the incident report states.

Investigators say the man took all of the cash out of the register, and as he attempted to flee, the woman sprayed him with pepper spray.

The man’s vision was impaired, and he fell into a t-shirt rack before leaving the building. The victim followed the man out of the building and was later able to tell investigators the direction he went.

Todd was arrested and taken into custody.

He is currently booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.