Small earthquake reported near Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in the Midlands Friday night.

The quake occurred at 7:48 p.m., 4.6 miles east-southeast of Elgin.

It measured as an 1.72. magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Over the past year, Elgin has been a hot spot for small earthquakes.

No, we hadn’t missed you this Christmas, but thank you for rumbling by.



USGS reports magnitude 1.72 #earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 7:48 last evening (12-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/C2W3Pcspum pic.twitter.com/Mb00VKXbCf — SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) December 10, 2022

