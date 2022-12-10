SC Lottery
Small earthquake reported near Elgin

The quake occurred at 7:48 p.m., 4.6 miles east-southeast of Elgin.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in the Midlands Friday night.

The quake occurred at 7:48 p.m., 4.6 miles east-southeast of Elgin.

It measured as an 1.72. magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Over the past year, Elgin has been a hot spot for small earthquakes.

