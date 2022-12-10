Small earthquake reported near Elgin
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake in the Midlands Friday night.
The quake occurred at 7:48 p.m., 4.6 miles east-southeast of Elgin.
It measured as an 1.72. magnitude quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Over the past year, Elgin has been a hot spot for small earthquakes.
No, we hadn’t missed you this Christmas, but thank you for rumbling by.— SC Emergency Management Division (@SCEMD) December 10, 2022
USGS reports magnitude 1.72 #earthquake occurred 4.6 miles ESE of Elgin, South Carolina, at 7:48 last evening (12-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/C2W3Pcspum pic.twitter.com/Mb00VKXbCf
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.