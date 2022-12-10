SC Lottery
Survivors of Homicide Support Group holds 23rd annual holiday vigil

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held their 23rd annual holiday vigil to remember their lost loved ones to senseless murder.
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Singing songs, praising God and leaning on one another: The Survivors of Homicide Support Group held their 23rd annual holiday vigil to remember their lost loved ones to senseless murder.

The group met Friday at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in West Ashley to remember their lost loved ones by displaying photos and lighting candles in their honor. They say this support group helps them get through the hard times, especially during the holiday season.

“I light this candle not only in remembrance of Michael, my son,” Ruth Ann Harrison, mother of a homicide victim, said. “I light this candle not only in remembrance of my sister, who was stabbed several times by her boyfriend. But I light this candle for all of us who have gone through this.”

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group recited poems, sang Christmas songs and bonded over their shared experiences of tragedy in their families.

Keith Smalls, father of a homicide victim, read a poem he wrote in honor of his friend who had a loved one that passed.

“My my my, we’re so blessed in God we trust because you never know what happens when death becomes us,” Smalls said.

The support group partners with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and MUSC to help these families through therapy, going with them to court and overall supporting them in times of need.

Easter LaRoche, the founder of this group, says one homicide can affect up to 79 people.

“This group has formed a bond,” LaRoche said. “It’s like a club nobody wants to be a member of, but they’re glad that they are because they come together weekly, and they gain strength and support from each other.”

To get involved with The Survivors of Homicide Support Group, visit these websites or call the numbers below.

