Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road

North Charleston police said a train derailed on McMillan Avenue near the Navy base Saturday morning.
North Charleston police said a train derailed on McMillan Avenue near the Navy base Saturday morning.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning.

Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base.

Officials say the closure could last several hours and ask that motorists plan accordingly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

