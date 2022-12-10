Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning.

Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base.

Officials say the closure could last several hours and ask that motorists plan accordingly.

