Bolon scores career-high in Cougars ninth straight win

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The College of Charleston men’s basketball team extended its win streak to nine games with a 96-67 victory over North Greenville on Sunday afternoon in TD Arena.

Dalton Bolon led the Cougars’ offense from the start with five points out the gate. The Crusaders were able to stay in reach until a 13-3 Charleston run increased the advantage to 12 with 10 minutes left in the half. Bolon dropped 10 points, shooting 4-6 in the first half. Reyne Smith and Ben Burnham each contributed 11 points as the Cougars increased the lead to as much as 24 to enter the locker room up 49-25.

The veteran kick started the offense yet again with seven straight points at the start of second half. The Cougars continued to push ahead with a 10-0 run to increase the lead to 61-33. Four straight triples with under ten minutes left gave the Cougars their largest lead of the day at 31.

Charleston was hot from beyond the arc all game, positing a season high 14 triples.

Key Cougars

Dalton Bolon set a new career high with 22 points shooting 9-13

Ben Burnham finished with season high 17 points and 8 rebounds

Reyne Smith dropped 17 points with 5 triples

Larson contributed a season high 8 assists

Game Notes

The Cougars shot over 50% from the field for the second time this season

Charleston grabbed 44 total rebounds, double that of North Greenville’s 22.

Up Next

Pat Kelsey and company return home on Wednesday night when Stetson travels to TD Arena. Action is set for 7:00 p.m. as the Cougars look to remain undefeated at home.

