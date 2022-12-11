SC Lottery
Clemson drops Holiday Hoopsgiving to Loyola Chicago 76-58

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTA – Clemson University men’s basketball’s four-game winning streak was snapped by a 76-58 defeat to Loyola Chicago in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday night.

The Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) were led in the game by three double-digit scorers on offense. Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) finished with a team-high 13 points, while Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) (12) and Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) (10) supported.

RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) provided a nice spark off the Tiger bench. Godfrey played nine minutes and scored five points, grabbed four rebounds and totaled one steal.

Clemson got off to a quick start to begin the opening stanza, scoring 14 points in the first 5:26 of the game. However, the Tigers would muster just 12 more the rest of the way and trail the Ramblers by 11 headed into the break.

The Tigers would cut double-digit Rambler leads to single digits and as few as seven points, but couldn’t overcome. With Loyola Chicago leading 63-55, the Tigers would force three-straight turnovers, but would come up empty on the offensive end.

Clemson shot its worst percentage from three this season (14.3 percent) after coming into the game ranked sixth in the nation.

The Tigers will look to regroup and take the court next Saturday, Dec. 17 in Greenville when they face-off against Richmond. Tip time is slated for 7 p.m. from Bon Secours Arena.

Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@ClemsonMBB), Facebook (/ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@clemsonmbb).

Notes: Clemson falls to 8-3 overall … Clemson was held to its lowest 3-point percentage of the season (14.3 percent) … the loss snapped the Tigers’ four-game win streak … Brevin Galloway scored 12 points and is now just five points shy of 1,000 for his career (995).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

