FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on Ravenel bridge
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is seeing slowdowns because of a crash.
Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m.
Police say two left lanes are closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Ravenel Bridge southbound is closed due to a collision. #chstrfc #chsnews #mtpsc pic.twitter.com/QI3fMoWLyN— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) December 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.