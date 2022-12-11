SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash impacts traffic on Ravenel bridge

Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is seeing slowdowns because of a crash.

Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m.

Police say two left lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

