More clouds and cool today with evening rain

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front to our south along with an area of high pressure to our north will keep us mostly cloudy and much cooler today. Today will start off dry, but showers will move back into the area in the afternoon/evening. Highs this afternoon will be similar to today, in the mid to upper 50s or even close to 60 in some spots. The pattern will change early next week as high pressure moves into the area. We will see more sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, but it will be cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday as another front approaches the area. Highs will remain near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers. High 60, Low 47.

MONDAY: Decreasing Clouds. High 61, Low 39.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57, Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible. High 63, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 67, Low 44.

