Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations.

The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season.

Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on their way to reaching the goal since they have partnered with local government and have drop boxes across Dorchester County.

“In the past when we give toys we’ve actually had mamas and tears. We’ve had grandmas saying thank you. It puts the spirit - and when I do this, it makes me feel that there truly is a Santa Claus. All of us get together as a community and work together,” Smith says.

The organization is asking for new unwrapped gifts and you can drop them off at any Dorchester County Building, library or fire station through Saturday.

The “Christmas In Dorchester” toy distribution will take place on Friday, Dec. 23 at 1452 Boone Hill Rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the former Bi-Lo building in Summerville.

A child must be present to receive toys, and children can be registered beforehand at this link.

