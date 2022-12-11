SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Nonprofit looks to provide gifts to 5,000 Dorchester Co. children

The organization is asking for new unwrapped gifts and you can drop them off at any Dorchester...
The organization is asking for new unwrapped gifts and you can drop them off at any Dorchester County Building, library or fire station through Saturday.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Centers hosted a toy drive collection Sunday and they are still looking for donations.

The group is hoping to give out toys, along with groceries and toiletries to 5,000 kids this Christmas season.

Executive Director Louis Smith says they are well on their way to reaching the goal since they have partnered with local government and have drop boxes across Dorchester County.

“In the past when we give toys we’ve actually had mamas and tears. We’ve had grandmas saying thank you. It puts the spirit - and when I do this, it makes me feel that there truly is a Santa Claus. All of us get together as a community and work together,” Smith says.

The organization is asking for new unwrapped gifts and you can drop them off at any Dorchester County Building, library or fire station through Saturday.

The “Christmas In Dorchester” toy distribution will take place on Friday, Dec. 23 at 1452 Boone Hill Rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the former Bi-Lo building in Summerville.

A child must be present to receive toys, and children can be registered beforehand at this link.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night.
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

Latest News

The 2022 Summerville Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
Lowcountry organizations partnered on Saturday to provide over 500 winter coats, toys and 118...
N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston community gives back to children this holiday season
Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment