Portion of College Park Road reopens after motorcyclist crashes during chase

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a portion of College Park Road has reopened after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck while fleeing from deputies.

The crash had westbound College Park Road and one lane of eastbound College Park Road closed near Wimberly Drive. However, the sheriff’s office says only one westbound lane is now closed.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Oshen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist continued to College Park Road at “high speed” before striking an SUV and a parked food truck, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for injuries and is expected to face charges.

The operator of the food truck suffered minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has been requested to investigate the crash.

