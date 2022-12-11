Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade.
The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. in preparation for the parade:
- N. Cedar & 78
- N. Main & 78
- N. Cedar & 4th
- N. Cedar & 2nd
- N. Cedar & 1st
- N. Main & 4th
- N. Main & 3rd
- Magnolia & E 3rd N
- N. Main & 2nd
- N. Main & 1st
- N Main & Luke
- S. Main & Doty
- S. Cedar & Doty
- S. Cedar & 2nd
- S. Main & Richardson
- S. Main & 2nd
- Richardson & Magnolia
- Richardson & Little Main
- Richardson & Parking Gar
- Richardson & Cedar
- Richardson & Pine
- Richardson & Laurel
- Richardson & Hickory
- Hickory & Luke/Doty
- S. Main & W 6th South St
- W 4th N St & Hickory
They also note that the top floor of the parking garage will be closed for both vehicles and pedestrians for the duration of the parade.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.