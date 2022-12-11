Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade.

The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. in preparation for the parade:

N. Cedar & 78

N. Main & 78

N. Cedar & 4th

N. Cedar & 2nd

N. Cedar & 1st

N. Main & 4th

N. Main & 3rd

Magnolia & E 3rd N

N. Main & 2nd

N. Main & 1st

N Main & Luke

S. Main & Doty

S. Cedar & Doty

S. Cedar & 2nd

S. Main & Richardson

S. Main & 2nd

Richardson & Magnolia

Richardson & Little Main

Richardson & Parking Gar

Richardson & Cedar

Richardson & Pine

Richardson & Laurel

Richardson & Hickory

Hickory & Luke/Doty

S. Main & W 6th South St

W 4th N St & Hickory

They also note that the top floor of the parking garage will be closed for both vehicles and pedestrians for the duration of the parade.

The 2022 Summerville Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday. (Summerville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.