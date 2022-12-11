SC Lottery
Summerville announces road closures ahead of Sunday’s Christmas parade

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is warning motorists of pending road closures ahead of the town’s annual Christmas parade.

The town of Summerville’s parade is set to take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Summerville police say the following roads will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. in preparation for the parade:

  • N. Cedar & 78
  • N. Main & 78
  • N. Cedar & 4th
  • N. Cedar & 2nd
  • N. Cedar & 1st
  • N. Main & 4th
  • N. Main & 3rd
  • Magnolia & E 3rd N
  • N. Main & 2nd
  • N. Main & 1st
  • N Main & Luke
  • S. Main & Doty
  • S. Cedar & Doty
  • S. Cedar & 2nd
  • S. Main & Richardson
  • S. Main & 2nd
  • Richardson & Magnolia
  • Richardson & Little Main
  • Richardson & Parking Gar
  • Richardson & Cedar
  • Richardson & Pine
  • Richardson & Laurel
  • Richardson & Hickory
  • Hickory & Luke/Doty
  • S. Main & W 6th South St
  • W 4th N St & Hickory

They also note that the top floor of the parking garage will be closed for both vehicles and pedestrians for the duration of the parade.

The 2022 Summerville Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.
