3 pets rescued in Awendaw mobile home fire

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the 8500 block of Doar Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The agency said crews were able to rescue three pets from the home.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.