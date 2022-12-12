SC Lottery
3 pets rescued in Awendaw mobile home fire

By Steven Ardary
Dec. 12, 2022
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the 8500 block of Doar Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The agency said crews were able to rescue three pets from the home.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

