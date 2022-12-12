3 pets rescued in Awendaw mobile home fire
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the 8500 block of Doar Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.
The agency said crews were able to rescue three pets from the home.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.