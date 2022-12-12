Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks.

Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section on safety, training and expectations. Board Members and district officials say safety is an ongoing topic of conversation at meetings.

“It’s not something that we just bring up kind of from time to time or when incidents occur. Unfortunately, I think it’s just something in today’s world that we have to be vigilant and really looking at all the time. So those conversations, from a board perspective, they’re happening a lot. But I would say more so from the district to district leadership, Dr. Robbins, and his team, they’re looking at safety and security every single day,” Board member Justin Farnsworth says.

On Dec. 1, Summerville Police arrested and charged a student with disturbing a school, breaching the peace and unlawful communication by phone.

On Dec. 7, a student started two fires inside the high school and was charged with second degree arson.

On Dec. 8, police arrested and charged as student with resisting arrest, possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Dec. 12, police investigated a threat made on social media and say it is not credible.

Farnsworth says he thinks the district’s monitoring and enforcement is working since each incident was handled without injuries.

“To the question, does it make you rethink anything? I don’t think so. I think what it does is it again, it’s a it’s an ongoing conversation. So, we’re always looking are there things we can be doing better? You know, what are the things we’re doing really well? What are the things we can do better? Those types of pieces to the puzzle?” Farnsworth says.

Farnsworth says he encourages parents and students who think they see something dangerous or threatening to immediately reach out to their school and they shouldn’t hesitate to ask questions about safety measures.

“If a child comes to school, if they don’t feel safe and secure, they just won’t learn. That’s the fact of what we do. And so we have got to do everything in our power, again, to keep that conversation, first and foremost,” Farnsworth says.

