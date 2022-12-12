SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December

Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents...
Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks.

Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section on safety, training and expectations. Board Members and district officials say safety is an ongoing topic of conversation at meetings.

“It’s not something that we just bring up kind of from time to time or when incidents occur. Unfortunately, I think it’s just something in today’s world that we have to be vigilant and really looking at all the time. So those conversations, from a board perspective, they’re happening a lot. But I would say more so from the district to district leadership, Dr. Robbins, and his team, they’re looking at safety and security every single day,” Board member Justin Farnsworth says.

On Dec. 1, Summerville Police arrested and charged a student with disturbing a school, breaching the peace and unlawful communication by phone.

On Dec. 7, a student started two fires inside the high school and was charged with second degree arson.

On Dec. 8, police arrested and charged as student with resisting arrest, possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Dec. 12, police investigated a threat made on social media and say it is not credible.

Farnsworth says he thinks the district’s monitoring and enforcement is working since each incident was handled without injuries.

“To the question, does it make you rethink anything? I don’t think so. I think what it does is it again, it’s a it’s an ongoing conversation. So, we’re always looking are there things we can be doing better? You know, what are the things we’re doing really well? What are the things we can do better? Those types of pieces to the puzzle?” Farnsworth says.

Farnsworth says he encourages parents and students who think they see something dangerous or threatening to immediately reach out to their school and they shouldn’t hesitate to ask questions about safety measures.

“If a child comes to school, if they don’t feel safe and secure, they just won’t learn. That’s the fact of what we do. And so we have got to do everything in our power, again, to keep that conversation, first and foremost,” Farnsworth says.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Latest News

Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper say they are on alert in case this were to happen in the area.
How Lowcountry energy providers respond to power grid attacks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Awendaw fire claims lives of pet cat, bird; 2 dogs pulled from home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North...
Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations