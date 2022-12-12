Awendaw fire claims lives of pet cat, bird; 2 dogs pulled from home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the 8500 block of Doar Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The agency said crews removed two dogs from the home. One of the dogs was taken to a local veterinarian.

Firefighters found a pet cat unresponsive that did not survive and a pet bird that also died in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.