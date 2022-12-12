Awendaw fire claims lives of pet cat, bird; 2 dogs pulled from home
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews responded to the 8500 block of Doar Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.
The agency said crews removed two dogs from the home. One of the dogs was taken to a local veterinarian.
Firefighters found a pet cat unresponsive that did not survive and a pet bird that also died in the fire.
