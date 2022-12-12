Berkeley Co. council to vote on potential $3.5B deal near Volvo’s plant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council will be taking up an agreement that could attract a multibillion-dollar investment just off Interstate 26, but there’s a possible cost for taxpayers included.

If approved, the agreement would bring a $3.5 billion investment to just over 600 acres of land near Volvo’s plant. That is more than double the previous state record from BMW earlier this year, when the manufacturer invested $1.7 billion in the Upstate.

The potential agreement between the county and two companies named Redwood Materials and Camp Hall Campus 3 says around 1,500 new jobs would be created.

Redwood is a company based out of Nevada that recycles old batteries to make new components and has previously partnered with Volvo, according to their website.

As part of the potential agreement, the county would pay for the full cost of improvements to Highway 176, totaling $125 million. That would include widening part of the road to four lanes and enlarging several intersections.

If approved, the land would be taxed at 4% for 30 years and would require a minimum investment of $400 million.

It’s unclear if Redwood Materials is the only company that would use the land once the deal is complete.

Redwood Materials has not yet responded to requests for comment.

