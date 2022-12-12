CCU backup QB faces assault charge after reportedly picking up woman, throwing her onto sidewalk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The backup quarterback for Coastal Carolina University is accused of assaulting a woman at a party over the weekend.

Bryce Carpenter is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

An incident report shows that officers were called early Sunday morning to Drawbridge Drive in the Conway area for a report of an assault.

The victim told Horry County police she was at a party at the location and while she was hanging out with Carpenter he started making sexual advances toward her, according to the incident report.

The report states that she moved away but he continued to follow her and tried to kiss and grab her.

“A short time later, other party goers saw what was happening and pulled him away from her,” the incident report shows.

After he was pulled away from the victim, the incident report states that Carpenter went and sat on the sidewalk and the victim tried to talk with him because she “thought they were cool.”

“At that time, the arrestee got up from the curb and attempted to advance on the victim again,” the police report shows. “Victim stated that she pushed him away and the arrestee then grabbed her, picked her up and threw her onto the concrete sidewalk.”

The incident report goes on to state that Carpenter also fell on top of the victim as he threw her on the ground.

The victim had minor scratches on her back and also had swelling on the back of her head.

Meanwhile, according to the incident report, Carpenter claims he never went to any parties and was home the entire time.

He was arrested and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center but was released on Sunday afternoon after posting a $2,500 bond.

Carpenter has played in 11 games this season and started in two of the games due to Grayson McCall’s injury.

Coastal Carolina University released this statement following Carpenter’s arrest:

Coastal Carolina University student Bryce Carpenter has been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities. All student conduct cases are handled through CCU’s student conduct process. Due to the FERPA federal law, CCU is unable to release any other details.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.