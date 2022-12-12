SC Lottery
Coastal Carolina QB McCall enters NCAA transfer portal

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year Grayson McCall said he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal to “explore other opportunities.”

McCall, the Chanticleers’ three-year starter at quarterback, said in his social media post Monday he’ll play in the the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27 and “finish what I started.”

McCall set the NCAA mark for pass efficiency with a mark of 207.6 in 2021. He’s thrown for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 33 games at Coastal Carolina.

He made 10 starts this season in leading the Chants to 9-3 mark and a Sun Belt East Division title. Coastal Carolina fell to Troy in the league title game, 45-26, on Dec. 3.

It was a bumpy finish for the program, which started 9-1 and entered the national rankings at No. 23 in mid November. It’s game at Virginia on Nov. 19 was called off after the killing of three Cavalier football players. It then lost consecutive games to James Madison and Troy to close the season before coach Jamey Chadwell left to become Liberty’s head coach earlier this month.

North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was named to take over for Chadwell as head coach.

“This has been extremely hard for me,” McCall posted on Twitter. “But after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.”

McCall passed for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.

