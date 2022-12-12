Cooler temperatures this week with a good chance of rain Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving into the Southeast will keep sunny and cool weather in the forecast through Tuesday. A clear sky tonight will lead to a chilly start tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. A sunny sky is expected Tuesday but the clouds will return quickly on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep through the Southeast bringing a slight chance of rain late Wednesday and a good chance of showers on Thursday. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees on Thursday under cloudy skies before another cool down heads our way for the weekend. We expect sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s.

TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 63, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 57, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 64, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 69, Low 46.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, Low 37.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53, Low 35.

