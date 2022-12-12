SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Cooler temperatures this week with a good chance of rain Thursday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving into the Southeast will keep sunny and cool weather in the forecast through Tuesday. A clear sky tonight will lead to a chilly start tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. A sunny sky is expected Tuesday but the clouds will return quickly on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep through the Southeast bringing a slight chance of rain late Wednesday and a good chance of showers on Thursday. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees on Thursday under cloudy skies before another cool down heads our way for the weekend. We expect sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s.

TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 63, Low 38.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 57, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 64, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 69, Low 46.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 59, Low 38.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, Low 37.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53, Low 35.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cool night with a few showers