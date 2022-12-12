SC Lottery
Cooler temps this week with a good chance of rain Thursday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moving into the Southeast will help to push the rain away and bring sunny, cool weather for a few days. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60s. A clear sky tonight will lead to a chilly start tomorrow morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s inland with low 40s at the beaches. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday but the clouds will return quickly on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep through the Southeast bringing a slight chance of rain late Wednesday and a good chance of showers on Thursday. We’ll warm up close to 70 degrees on Thursday under cloudy skies before another cool down heads our way for the weekend. We expect sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 50s and low in the 30s.

TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. High 63.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cool. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 65.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 69.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 52.

