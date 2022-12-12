SC Lottery
DHEC offering overdose kits at every county health department, reminds residents of other resources

The state health department announced on Monday the availability of overdose kits at health departments in all 46 counties.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department announced on Monday the availability of overdose kits at health departments in all 46 counties.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the kits were being made available to the public during the holiday season when the number of overdoses typically increases in South Carolina.

The kits contain two doses of naloxone, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, five fentanyl test strips and instructions on the proper use of each.

The free OD Safety Kits are limited to two per person while supplies last.

DHEC officials are also reminding South Carolinians of other resources available for those who may need naloxone spray or test strips.

A network of distributors is managed by the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health also offers services to assist those struggling with mental or emotional health issues. Its SC HOPES line can be reached at any time by calling 844-SC-HOPES. The agency’s Mobile Crisis Program provides assessment to those experiencing a mental health crisis by calling 833-364-2274. They also provide a list of crisis and non-crisis mental health resources online.

