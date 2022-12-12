Free financial empowerment conference to provide resources for residents struggling financially

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston on Monday is hosting a conference designed to help residents who may be struggling financially with resources and services to help.

Bank On Charleston is a partnership between local organizations and financial institutions is working to bring financial empowerment to the citizens of Charleston.

Mayor’s Office for Youth, Children and Families Director Mindy Sturm says, given the current economic situation, the city wants to prepare residents for tax season.

One of the resources being shared during Monday’s event is information on the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program offers free tax assistance for people making around $55,000 or less per year.

Sturm says they will also warn residents about predatory loans, offer advice on how to spend their tax refunds and will host a “Q and A” session.

The free event runs from 2:30 - 4 p.m. in the council chamber at Charleston City Hall. It will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.