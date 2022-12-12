Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their Wando Mount Pleasant location.

It’s an immersive traveling holocaust exhibit part of a larger initiative to stand up to antisemitism and further holocaust education.

The exhibit will be at the Wando Mount Pleasant library from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and a few dozen people will be let in at a time to tour the space every 30 minutes.

The Hate Ends Now cattle car experience is presented in partnership with the Charleston Jewish Federation and it’s another way to get holocaust education out to the community.

Erin Boynton with the Charleston Jewish Federation is a third-generation holocaust survivor who says this is an annual experience, but this year is different.

It’s now a part of a nationwide initiative called Shine a Light. It draws inspiration from Hanukkah to encourage Jews and allies to speak up against antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate.

Boynton says it’s important to teach the upcoming generations about the holocaust, so history doesn’t repeat itself. Also, with the recent passing of Joe Engle, one of the last few holocaust survivors in the state, Boynton says it’s more important now than ever to share their stories.

“We really take this very seriously at the Charleston Jewish Federation and through our teens, we hear that yes, their teachers are teaching the holocaust, but they maybe spend a day on it or less than half a lesson plan. It’s not the teacher’s fault, they have so much to teach each year,” Boynton says.

Throughout the end of the year, there will be a handful of statewide events as part of the Shine a Light initiative.

