SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

How Lowcountry energy providers would respond to power grid attacks

Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper say they are on alert in case this were to happen in the area.
Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper say they are on alert in case this were to happen in the area.(Cropped Paulnasca / CC BY 2.0)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures dropping and Christmas lights shining, many people want to make sure they can count on their electricity.

Shots fired at power grids in Ridgeway, South Carolina and in Moore County, North Carolina left thousands of people in the dark. In case this were to happen in the Lowcountry, local energy providers say they’re on alert.

Santee Cooper, the state’s largest power provider, says since the attacks, they have raised their alert level as precaution at their substations. One official says there is nationwide tracking of this type of activity, and they raise and lower the alert status weekly based on that information.

As a state-owned agency with their own law enforcement, Tracy Vreeland, public relations specialist at Santee Cooper, says this type of incident isn’t uncommon.

“Unfortunately, this is a part of working in the energy industry,” Vreeland said. “We always have to be on alert for attacks whether its domestic or terrorists.”

Dominion Energy provided a statement on behalf of their security measures:

Dominion Energy is aware of the incidents at multiple energy facilities in North and South Carolina this week. Our security procedures rely on an integrated set of protections to safeguard the grid. Dominion Energy personnel are communicating with federal, state, and local law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and industry peers to proactively assess these incidents.

Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy say their safety plans are federally classified and they will not release specific information on their security.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Awendaw fire claims lives of pet cat, bird; 2 dogs pulled from home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North...
Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations