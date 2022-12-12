SC Lottery
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night.

Officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The victim died as a result of the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating. They say no charges have been filed.

