Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night.

Officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The victim died as a result of the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating. They say no charges have been filed.

