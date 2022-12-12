Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement.

In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to the security or safety of Summerville High.”

“We want to assure our students, staff, and parents that we have aggressive preventative measures, and we take all necessary action to ensure the safety of students and staff each and every day,” the school said in a statement.

This is the fourth incident involving the school this month.

On Dec. 1, the school went into a “secure hold” while police investigated a threat to the school.

Then, a fire was started in one of the school’s restrooms on Wednesday. A student has since been charged in the incident.

The next day, a student was taken into custody after they brought a stolen gun to campus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.