SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Shortages for key drugs continue amid surge in illnesses

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grocery stores aren’t the only places sometimes dealing with empty shelves.

Many people in the U.S. are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs. Among those hard-to-find medications: the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Adderall.

Experts said shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense.

However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association said drugmakers are working nonstop to fill the demand and recommends that patients should follow the advice of their healthcare providers for alternatives, if necessary.

The Food and Drug Administration also said it is keeping close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges air defenses to counter Russia attacks
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
GRAPHIC: Second child dies from suspected shaken baby syndrome case in W.Va.
A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North...
Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations