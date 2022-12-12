Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Bells Highway near I-95 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the teenager’s 2015 Toyota 4-Runner drove under the truck’s trailer causing heavy damage to the SUV.

Emergency personel were able to get the teenager out of the vehicle and begin treating his injuries. Fire officials said a medical helicopter was not immediately available to transport the man, so he was taken by ambulance to a trauma center.

The 32-year-old truck driver received non-life-threatening injuries, but denied an ambulance transport to the hospital, Colleton County fire officials said.

