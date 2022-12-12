SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer

A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County, authorities said.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 1900 block of Bells Highway near I-95 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the teenager’s 2015 Toyota 4-Runner drove under the truck’s trailer causing heavy damage to the SUV.

Emergency personel were able to get the teenager out of the vehicle and begin treating his injuries. Fire officials said a medical helicopter was not immediately available to transport the man, so he was taken by ambulance to a trauma center.

The 32-year-old truck driver received non-life-threatening injuries, but denied an ambulance transport to the hospital, Colleton County fire officials said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize
Scott Todd, 55, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed...
Report: Victim pepper sprays suspect during armed robbery at ice cream shop

Latest News

Firefighters on Monday morning responded to a mobile home fire in Awendaw.
3 pets rescued in Awendaw mobile home fire
Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards...
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley...
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
The Charleston County Public Library will be hosting the free “Hate Ends Now” tour at their...
Holocaust exhibit comes to Mount Pleasant for one day only