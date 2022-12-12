Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday near the Orangeburg area.

It happened at 5:55 p.m. on SC Highway 4 by Zeigler Street.

Troopers say a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east, and a pedestrian was laying on the shoulder of the road because of a previous crash.

The Camry drove off the right side of the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle and then the pedestrian, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The driver of the Camry was not hurt, and the pedestrian died at the scene, Bolt said.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the investigation.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

