Woman-owned distillery expanding Charleston Co. operations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman-owned, family-operated distillery announced plans on Monday to expand its North Charleston facility.

The $10 million investment will add 24,000 square feet to accommodate a new bottling line and event space. The expansion will bring an additional 50 jobs to the company.

Striped Pig Distillery is known as Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and specializes in southern-style spirits. The company touts its focus on community, sourcing ingredients regionally and working with local organizations to give back to community causes through its Sip & Share program.

“Nothing is more important to me than unconditional love and possibility. My children, friends and community family have supported me during the most difficult times to flourish in a challenging male-dominated industry,” Striped Pig Distillery Chief Executive Officer Pixie Paula Dezzutti said. “We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing line here in North Charleston to fulfill the growing regional, national and international demand for our spirits. Proudly, South Carolina is home, but our mission is being felt globally!”

Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225 Old School Drive in North Charleston. The expansion of the facility is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.