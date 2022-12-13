Authorities looking for missing Seabrook man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man Tuesday night.

Donald Youmans, 41, of Seabrook was reported missing by family on Dec. 12.

Authorities say he last made contact with family on Dec. 6.

Youmans stands at six-foot one-inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says he may be wearing a white “Youmans Painting” t-shirt and light-colored stonewashed jeans.

Youmans is believed to be traveling in a light blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata bearing South Carolina registration VSL 375.

Anyone with information on where Youmans might be is encouraged to contact Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.