SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Berkeley Co. teacher hopes to give her students more learning games

A Berkeley county teacher is working hard to give her young students the tools they need beyond...
A Berkeley county teacher is working hard to give her young students the tools they need beyond their first year of Kindergarten.(Suzanne Johnson)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County teacher is working hard to give her young students the tools they need beyond their first year of Kindergarten.

Whitesville Elementary teacher Suzanne Johnson is passionate about learning and has spent 23 years pushing her students during the first step of their educational journey in Kindergarten.

Johnson says South Carolina standards are rigorous even for Kindergarten.

She says her little learners are having to read, write, and do basic algebra.

Johnson says in order to keep her students engaged she’s adding play to her instruction.

“I have done a lot of research on play and how important it is with the younger kids. While I’m teaching reading and math in the reading group the other students are doing centers,” Johnson said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Johnson is hoping to add learning center games and manipulatives like magnetic shapes, rhyming sound games, a magnetic counting maze and more.

She wants to have a variety of different educational games to keep her kids engaged so they won’t get bored.

“There’s a lot of games where they are matching and beginning sounds and basic phonic skills. They think they are playing a game but are working on foundational skills important skills for reading and math,” Johnson said.

You can help Mrs. Johnson and her students get this Donor’s Choose project entitled “Hard at Play” fulfilled. It’s set to expire in the next few days.

You can give this class the gift of playing while learning by clicking right here to donate.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and...
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on...
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
Despite missing a $1 billion prize by just one number, a Walterboro man is still banking...
One number short: Walterboro man wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Latest News

Downed stoplights and powerlines at a Johns Island intersection are causing traffic delays...
FIRST ALERT: Traffic delays reported on Johns Island
A West Ashley woman has created a community on Tik Tok after contracting COVID-19 for the first...
West Ashley woman creates online community while suffering from long COVID
Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents...
Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley woman creates online community while suffering from long COVID