Berkeley County School Board to meet for the first time with new superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board will be meeting for the first time Tuesday since last month’s controversial termination of former superintendent Deon Jackson.

Tuesday night’s meeting will be the first for superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon and new legal counsel Brandon Gaskins, and there’s a pretty hefty agenda.

Based on the executive session list alone, there will be announcements regarding the contractual agreements of the superintendent, attorneys and lobbyist.

Under the superintendent’s report, it says board members David Barrow, Dr. Crystal Wigfall and Yvonne Bradley have requested a report of all persons, their positions and the hiring practices involved in hiring the new superintendent. Those three have also requested a report of all staff re-assignments made by the superintendent. Both of these agenda items are in reference to what took place at the Nov. 15 meeting.

Just in the last 24 hours alone, former superintendent Deon Jackson has filed a lawsuit against the district, Anthony Dixon and six of the nine board members.

