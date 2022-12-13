Charleston Co. authorities looking for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Christine King, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area of Charleston, according to Amber R. Allen with the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say King was last seen by her grandfather on Dec. 10, at about 3:30 p.m.

King stands at five-foot-three and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play suspected.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch after hours at 843-743-7200.

